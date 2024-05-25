G7 Considers Ukraine Aid Via Frozen Russian Assets
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that using income from frozen Russian sovereign assets for a loan to Ukraine is a prominent option for G7 leaders. The proposal, needing endorsement from the 27-member EU, has broad support but is yet to be finalized.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday that a loan for Ukraine backed by the income from frozen Russian sovereign assets is the "main option" for G7 leaders to consider in June but added that she doesn't want to "take anything off the table as a future possibility."
Yellen told reporters at the end of a G7 finance meeting in northern Italy that the plan has broad-based support and there is "quite a bit of work to be done" to make it a reality, adding that the 27-member European Union needs to endorse it.
"It needs to be fleshed out within the EU so that it can become a proposal that the EU endorses, and that's a lot of countries," Yellen said. "It's not a given, so I'm not saying this is a totally done deal."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drone, rocket strikes overnight
Putin confirms structure of new Russian government -decree
One killed in Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's Belgorod region -governor
Two killed in Ukrainian drone strike on Russian border regions, governors say
Russia takes five villages in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, defence ministry says