Tragic Drowning: Four Sisters Perish in River Bath Mishap

Four minor sisters, aged between seven and thirteen, tragically drowned in the Kuano river while bathing. Despite efforts by the villagers alerted by their screams, they couldn't be saved. Their bodies were later recovered by local residents. The incident occurred as the sisters were visiting for Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 17-06-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 23:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching tragedy, four young sisters, the youngest only seven years old, drowned while bathing in the Kuano river on Monday, according to local police.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar explained that the siblings—Reshma (13), Afsana (11), Guddi (9), and Lalli—were visiting their maternal uncle's residence in the Rehra Bazar area for Eid-ul-Azha celebrations. The girls ventured into deep waters, leading to the fatal mishap.

Villagers, alerted by the girls' screams, rushed to rescue them but were unsuccessful. The bodies were eventually retrieved with the help of local residents.

