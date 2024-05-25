Delhi Votes: High Turnout, Political Drama, and Regional Dynamics

Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: NATION: ELN122 4THLD ELECTIONS **** 6th phase: 49.20 per cent polling till 3 pm New Delhi: A voter turnout of 49.20 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Saturday in 58 constituencies in six states and two Union territories where polling is underway in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. **** ELN114 ELECTIONS-EC-TURNOUT DATA **** EC releases LS seat-wise data on number of votes cast in first five phases New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday came out with Lok Sabha constituency-wise data on the number of votes cast in the first five phases of the elections and asserted that there is a pattern in creating false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate the electoral process. **** ELN113 ELECTIONS-BH-3RD LD MODI **** INDIA bloc performing 'mujra' for its vote bank: Modi Buxar/Dehri/Bikram (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday vowed to thwart alleged attempts to rob Dalits and backward classes of reservations by the INDIA bloc which he accused of ''enslavement'' and performing ''mujra'' for Muslim vote bank. **** ELN115 ELECTIONS-HP-LD SHAH-UNA **** PoK is ours and we will take it: Amit Shah Shimla: Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and ''we will take it'', Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday as he castigated the Congress for trying to ''frighten'' the BJP by saying the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs. **** ELN117 ELECTIONS-HP-LD KHARGE **** China encroached on our land but PM Modi is silent: Cong chief Kharge Shimla: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged that China has encroached on India's land and is constructing houses and roads but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent. **** ELN68 ELECTIONS-WB-INCIDENTS **** West Bengal: Sporadic incidents of violence reported from some LS seats during polling Kolkata: Scattered incidents of violence were reported from some areas in the eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal, where polling is underway for the sixth phase on Saturday, officials said. **** DEL7 CEC-JK-POLLS **** Will initiate process of holding assembly polls in J-K very soon: CEC Kumar New Delhi: Encouraged by the voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission will ''very soon'' initiate the process of holding assembly polls in the Union Territory, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. **** BOM18 MH-ACCIDENT-DRIVER **** Teen's family driver was offered cash, gifts and later threatened to take blame for crash: Police Pune: The father and grandfather of the 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash offered cash and gifts to their family driver and later threatened him to take the blame for the accident, said Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar on Saturday. **** DEL5 ELECTIONS-DL-KEJRIWAL-LD VOTE **** Delhi CM Kejriwal casts ballot, says people voting against dictatorship New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday cast the ballot along with his family members, including wife Sunita Kejriwal, at a polling booth here, and said people were voting in large numbers against ''dictatorship, price rise and unemployment''. **** BOM23 CG-2ND LD FACTORY BLAST **** One killed, six injured in blast at explosives factory in Chhattisgarh; probe ordered Bemetara: One person was killed and at least six were injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory, where rescuers also found body parts, in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday, prompting the government to order a probe, officials said. **** CAL3 WB-BANGLA-MP-HOME-MINISTER KHAN **** Govt in touch with India, US, Nepal to get MP murder case suspect: B'desh Home Minister Kolkata/Dhaka: Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan claimed that businessman Akhtaruzzaman Shahin is the key suspect in the murder of parliamentarian Anwarul Azim Anar and his ministry was working with India and the US to get and put him on trial for the alleged crime. By Sujit Nath **** MDS9 KL-LD RAINS **** Widespread rains cause damage to property in Kerala; Yellow alert in seven districts Thiruvananthapuram: The ongoing spell of heavy rains in Kerala has hit normal life, with scores of houses being damaged, roads being submerged, trees uprooted, flood water entering houses and trains running late as a result of the steady downpour that continued to lash the state on Saturday. **** FOREIGN: FGN20 SINGAPORE-SIA-FLIGHT **** SIA passengers endured 62 seconds of extreme turbulence on May 21 London-Singapore flight Singapore: The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Flight SQ321 that was rocked by severe turbulence on Tuesday climbed and descended rapidly twice in 62 seconds, stunning the passengers with one dying of heart attack, as the aircraft flew over the Irrawaddy Delta region of Myanmar, it emerged on Saturday. By Gurdip Singh **** FGN28 PAK-IMRAN **** Pakistan's Punjab government approves registration of more cases against Imran Khan Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab government has approved the registration of more cases against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his party men for inciting hate against the state institutions, especially the powerful Pakistan Army. By M Zulqernain ****

