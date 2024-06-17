Left Menu

Nuclear Modernization Surges Amid Global Tensions: SIPRI Report

According to a Swedish think tank, nine nuclear-armed states are accelerating the modernization of their nuclear arsenals in 2023, reflecting an increased reliance on nuclear deterrence. The United States, Russia, and China are the top spenders. The rise has sparked global security concerns amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In 2023, nine nuclear-armed states are increasingly modernizing their arsenals, a trend echoed since the peak of the Cold War, according to a Swedish think tank's report on Monday.

"We have not seen nuclear weapons playing such a prominent role in international relations since the Cold War," remarked Wilfred Wan, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's weapons of mass destruction programme.

Recent drills by Russia and Belarus and a spike in spending, particularly by the US, underline heightened nuclear reliance. A separate report by ICAN revealed that these states spent $91.4 billion combined on nuclear arsenals. Notably, the US accounted for 80% of the $10.7 billion increase in global spending compared to 2022.

Alicia Sanders-Zakre of ICAN highlighted, "There has been a notable upward trend in the amount of money devoted to developing these most inhumane and destructive weapons over the past five years."

SIPRI further estimates an increase in operational warheads, with multiple nations enhancing their nuclear capabilities. The threat is clear: escalating modernization rates signal rising security risks globally.

