Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Congress President Kharge pay tribute to former CM M Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived at Kalaignar Karunanidhi Memorial to pay homage to former CM late M Karunanidhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary. DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi were also present with Stalin and paid tribute to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary.

Karunanidhi entered the Tamil Nadu assembly in 1957 and became the chief minister in 1969 after then-chief minister and DMK leader CN Annadurai's death. He passed away in 2018. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary and said that the latter's contribution to Tamil Nadu and the country shall always be remembered.

"My respectful homage to Kalaignar on his birth centenary. A great son of India, immensely loved by the Tamil people, his contribution to public welfare was founded upon the ethos of social justice, equality and freedom," Kharge posted on X. "Today marks a solemn occasion to salute his six decades in the service of the people, for he not only understood social realities but also championed the cause to ameliorate their hardships. Kalaignar Karunanidhi's tremendous contribution to Tamil Nadu and the country shall always be remembered," the Congress leader added.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi (popularly referred to as Kalaignar) started his political career in 1953 with his involvement in the famous Kallakudi demonstration. He entered the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly by winning the Kulithalai seat in Tiruchirapalli during the 1957 election, alongside 14 other successful DMK candidates.

Karunanidhi was elected as the DMK treasurer in 1960. Karunanidhi went on to secure a second victory in the state assembly on February 21, 1962, this time representing the Thanjavur constituency. In the same year, he was appointed as the deputy leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

The DMK leader breathed his last on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94 after a prolonged illness. (ANI)

