RJD Slams Modi for 'Mujra' Remark, Calls for Civil Discourse

The RJD reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark at an election rally in Bihar, accusing opposition parties of performing 'mujra' for Muslim votes. Manoj Kumar Jha criticized Modi for tearing apart civil discourse norms and dismissed claims of diverting reservations meant for Dalits and OBCs.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:47 IST
The RJD on Saturday reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that opposition parties were performing ''mujra'' for the Muslim vote bank. Modi had made the remark at an election rally in the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar earlier in the day.

''After machhli (fish), mutton and mangalsutra, it is now the turn of 'mujra'. Does it behove the prime minister of the country to speak such language? He has torn norms of civil discourse to shred,'' RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha told PTI video.

Modi made the stinging remark while accusing the INDIA bloc of snatching reservations meant for Dalits and OBCs to divert these to ''Muslims'' who were carrying out a ''vote jihad'' in the elections.

Jha dismissed the charge claiming that ''backward classes of Muslims have been getting reservations even in Gujarat'', where the BJP has been in power for decades, with Modi himself as chief minister for three consecutive terms.

''Even the caste to which the PM belongs has a Muslim counterpart. They are getting quota benefits in Gujarat,'' Jha claimed, waving a bundle of papers to display the social groups marked as OBCs in the western state.

The RJD leader also said, ''We used to have differences with the PM. Now we are worried that he may be in need of medical help. He recently spoke of himself as some sort of divine instrument, which is a clear sign of delusion of grandeur''.

