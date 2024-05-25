Delhi's Youth Vote for Change: First-Time Voters Speak Out

Excited first-time voters in Delhi flaunted their inked fingers after exercising their ballot in the Lok Sabha polls and were unanimous in their demand for better employment opportunities in the government sector and changes in the country's education system.

Over 2.52 lakh first-time voters cast their maiden votes in the elections in the city.

At many polling booths, the first-time voters were also awarded certificates.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's daughter Miraya, a first-time voter, cast the ballot along with her brother Raihan and said the youth should come out and vote for a change.

Accompanied by their parents, the two cast their votes at a booth on Lodhi Road in the New Delhi constituency.

''My only message to the youth is to just come out and vote. It is our job to make a change so we need to come out and do it,'' Miraya told PTI Videos.

Asifa, a first-time voter at Jafrabad area, said she has been following the developments related to elections like the announcement of candidates and poll alliances even before the polls were announced.

''I am proud to have cast my vote today,'' she said.

Radhika Shukla, a first-time voter and a student of Miranda House, said, ''We cannot ask the government for everything. In addition to other issues like development opportunities and women's safety, this generation's youth also wants that environmental issues should be addressed.'' She is the daughter of Special Commissioner of Police (crime) in Delhi Police Shalini Singh. Her father Anil Shukla is also an IPS officer.

Vibha Kumari, who is pursuing her graduation from the Delhi University, cast her vote at the Nirman Bhawan polling booth. ''I am a first-time voter and it was a very smooth experience. The polling authorities had made good arrangements. After casting our votes, we were given coconut water packs to beat the heat,'' she said. There were several first-time voters who made their choices after reading the manifestos of various parties and doing their research.

Madhu Kumari, who exercised her franchise at the polling booth in Nirman Bhawan, said, ''If you want a better country, each and every vote is very important. I am proud to be a first-time female voter. I read the manifestos of each of the parties and everything related to women's safety, education, and the police. For my future and the current needs, it is essential to cast one's vote.'' Sameer Khan (21), who cast his vote at the centre in Kendriya Vidyalaya in President's Estate, said he wants that the government should work towards increasing job opportunities for the youth in the public sector. ''There is a dearth of permanent jobs in the government sector something that is affecting us,'' he stressed.

There were some others, who cast their votes on the basis of the voting choices of their family.

Vansh Sharma, a 20-year-old, who voted at a polling centre in Kinari Bazar, said, ''I have cast my vote on my family's choice. We have been voting for one party for ages. My MP has worked well for the development of this area.'' In Mangolpuri's Q Block, which falls in Northwest Delhi constituency, the first-time voters Varsha and Mausam got the opportunity to cast their votes in the school premises from where they had passed their Class 12.

''We are lucky that our voting centre fell in our school only,'' said Varsha, who is pursuing graduation from a Delhi University college.

Mausam, who is married now, said, ''Our school building has been rebuilt. We want more such schools.'' A voter turnout of 53.73 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in Delhi, where polling is underway for its seven Lok Sabha constituencies on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)