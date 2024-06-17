STAR Market Celebrates Five Years of Innovation and Growth

On June 13th, the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market), launched in 2019, celebrated its fifth anniversary. As a key platform for high-level scientific and technological advancements, the STAR Market has supported strategic emerging industries such as new-generation IT, high-end equipment manufacturing, and biomedicine, contributing significantly to new productive forces.

In the past five years, 573 companies have listed on the STAR Market, raising over US$125.5 billion through IPOs, with a combined market value exceeding US$703 billion as of June 12th. Quarterly reports indicate that STAR-listed companies boasted a total operating revenue of US$41.2 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 4.6%, with 67% achieving positive revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024.

The STAR Market's index system has seen substantial development, with more than 15 indices tracking its performance. Since the introduction of the SSE STAR 50 Index in 2020, the collective AuMs of related products have reached US$22 billion. Products like the E Fund STAR 50 ETF have been included in the ETF Connect Program, facilitating foreign investment in innovation-driven tech companies.

