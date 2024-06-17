Harnessing Sustainability: The BluSmart Evolution

Rishabh Sood, the co-founder and CTO of BluSmart, delves into his founder journey and the efforts to build a sustainable business with electric vehicles (EVs) in the Indian startup ecosystem. In a candid conversation with host Gautam Srinivasan on the Crafting Bharat Podcast Series, Sood shares key insights into scaling a business while maintaining a close connection with customers. Over the past decade, India's startup landscape has flourished, offering opportunities from tech innovations to social impact ventures.

The podcast series, an initiative by NewsReach in association with VCCircle and powered by AWS, seeks to unlock the secrets behind successful entrepreneurial journeys. Sood emphasizes the importance of AWS in powering the backend of BluSmart, enabling fast ride-matching, zero downtime, and operational cost savings while staying committed to net-zero ambitions. Through machine learning models on AWS infrastructure, BluSmart achieves a 97% on-time arrival rate for scheduled rides.

As the podcast series continues, aspiring entrepreneurs can learn from BluSmart's methodical growth strategy and the importance of maintaining trust and challenging each other in co-founder relationships. Tune in to the Crafting Bharat Podcast Series to hear more inspirational stories of Indian startup founders navigating their paths to success.

