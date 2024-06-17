Left Menu

Harnessing Sustainability: The BluSmart Evolution

Rishabh Sood, co-founder and CTO of BluSmart, shares his journey in building a sustainable business and adopting electric vehicles (EVs) in the Indian startup landscape. Featured in the Crafting Bharat Podcast Series, Sood discusses scaling, customer engagement, AWS support, and maintaining long-lasting co-founder relationships.

PTI | India | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:54 IST
Harnessing Sustainability: The BluSmart Evolution
  • Country:
  • United States

Rishabh Sood, the co-founder and CTO of BluSmart, delves into his founder journey and the efforts to build a sustainable business with electric vehicles (EVs) in the Indian startup ecosystem. In a candid conversation with host Gautam Srinivasan on the Crafting Bharat Podcast Series, Sood shares key insights into scaling a business while maintaining a close connection with customers. Over the past decade, India's startup landscape has flourished, offering opportunities from tech innovations to social impact ventures.

The podcast series, an initiative by NewsReach in association with VCCircle and powered by AWS, seeks to unlock the secrets behind successful entrepreneurial journeys. Sood emphasizes the importance of AWS in powering the backend of BluSmart, enabling fast ride-matching, zero downtime, and operational cost savings while staying committed to net-zero ambitions. Through machine learning models on AWS infrastructure, BluSmart achieves a 97% on-time arrival rate for scheduled rides.

As the podcast series continues, aspiring entrepreneurs can learn from BluSmart's methodical growth strategy and the importance of maintaining trust and challenging each other in co-founder relationships. Tune in to the Crafting Bharat Podcast Series to hear more inspirational stories of Indian startup founders navigating their paths to success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024