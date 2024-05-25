BJP headed for one-sided victory in LS polls: Tripura BJP chief

Tripura BJP Chief Rajib Bhattacharjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP-led NDA alliance is headed for a one-sided victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Speaking to ANI, Tripura BJP Chief, who campaigned in West Bengal as a star campaigner for the party, said that the election trends have made it clear that BJP would certainly achieve the target of obtaining over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Results (refering to Lok Sabha election result) will be one-sided. The poll trend that we have seen so far all across the country has made it loud and clear that the BJP-led alliance is winning the polls comfortably and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to assume the top charge for the third successive term," he told ANI. Bhattacharjee reiterated his belief that Prime Minister Modi will win the upcoming election, saying, "The leaders who are the faces of the INDI alliance, are either in jail or out on bail. Some of them are even having charges of corruption against them. The way they have launched an assault on the religious and cultural beliefs of the people, I am quite convinced that the people of the country will once again repose their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Bhattacharjee also welcomed the Calcutta High Court's order of scrapping the OBC certificates issued after 2010. He claimed that people entitled to the OBC certificates were deprived of benefits to serve the interests of one particular community. "The government in West Bengal has accorded OBC certificates to Muslims. People entitled to the OBC certificates were deprived of benefits to serve the interests of one particular community. Similarly, it is also an injustice meted out to the religious minorities, as they would not get the reservation benefits guaranteed for the religious minorities. This is a blatant attack on the social justice system. The Calcutta High Court has struck down the policy and we welcome that," added Bhattacharjee.

He claimed that West Bengal which was once considered a land of scholars, is now a hub of illegal and smuggling activities. "Scholars like Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore and Raja Ram Mohan Roy were born in this state. Today, their home state is known for all sorts of illegal practices, such as cattle smuggling, sand mafia and syndicate raj. Some of the ministers have crores of rupees in their houses. ED and CBI unearthed huge cash from the house of TMC leaders. On the other hand, the development of the people came to a grinding halt," he added.

Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections. Over 11.13 crore voters include 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female and 5120 third gender electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials will be involved in conducting this phase of the election. The Lok Sabha elections will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

