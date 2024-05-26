"PM Modi winning 310 seat in first five phases of LS polls, remaining phases for 400+": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Bihar's Karakat on Sunday, and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed 310 marks in the five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and that the remaining two phases are meant for the party to cross more 400 seats. "Yesterday, six phases of Lok Sabha elections were completed. I have the report on the five phases of elections. In just five phases of elections, PM Modi will be winning 310 seats and forming the government. The sixth and seventh phases are for crossing 400 seats," Shah said.

The BJP has set a steep target of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. Urging people to vote for the NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party) from the Karakat parliamentary seat, Shah said, "Are you ready to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time? Press the button beside Kushwa Singh and you will be voting for PM Modi. Every vote polled in favour of Kushwa Singh will help PM Modi be the Prime Minister."

Shah also accused INDIA block members of being involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore, and said, "This fight is tremendous. On the one hand, you have the INDI alliance that has committed scams of more than Rs 12 lakh crore. On the other hand, there is PM Modi who has not engaged in scams worth even Rs 1 throughout his public life." Pointing out the differences between PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in terms of their wealth, the Union Minister said, "On the one hand, there is Rahul Gandhi who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and on the other hand, there is someone from the extremely backward community who used to sell tea, our Narendra Modi."

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that while the former goes on foreign trips as the heat increases in the country, Prime Minister Modi does not take breaks and celebrates Diwali with soldiers at the border. "On one hand, there is Rahul Gandhi who goes on vacation abroad when the weather becomes hot, and on the other hand, there is PM Modi who has worked throughout the year for 23 years and does not take rest even on Diwali but goes to celebrate the festival with soldiers at the border and eats sweets with them. Are Biharis with those who practice corruption or with those who are with Narendra Modi?" Shah said.

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister questioned, "Today, I want to ask them: Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Chief Minister for 15 years, Union Minister for 10 years; four generations of Rahul baba (Gandhi) ruled the country, but what did they do for the poor? When Narendra Modi, who is from a poor and extremely backward family, became the Prime Minister of the country, work for the poor started getting done." Bihar is voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Karakat seat will go to polls in the last phase on June 1. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

