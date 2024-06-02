Left Menu

Rajib Bhattacharjee Predicts Landslide Victory for BJP-Led NDA in Upcoming Elections

Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tripura unit president of the BJP, predicts a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA, claiming it will secure 400 seats. He criticized the opposition bloc INDIA, stating they have no program for the people. Meanwhile, opposition leaders urged waiting for actual results, questioning the reliability of exit polls.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-06-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 17:57 IST
Rajib Bhattacharjee
  • Country:
  • India

Rajib Bhattacharjee, the Tripura unit president of the BJP, confidently declared that the Modi-led NDA will clinch 400 seats in the upcoming elections, driven by the promise of 'Modi's guarantee'.

Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharjee criticized the opposition bloc INDIA for lacking a genuine program for the people and predicted their defeat in the elections.

As exit polls project a sweeping victory for the BJP-led NDA, opposition figures like former CM Manik Sarkar and Senior Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy suggested waiting for the actual results on June 4, pointing out historical inaccuracies in exit polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

