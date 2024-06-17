West Indies and Afghanistan Battle for Momentum in T20 World Cup Clash

West Indies and a much-improved Afghanistan team are set for a high-stakes showdown as they aim to build momentum heading into the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup. Both teams have already secured their spots in the next round.

West Indies, after a shaky start, have been finding their rhythm, beating Uganda and New Zealand. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have had a flawless run so far, with key contributions from Rashid Khan and Rahamanullah Gurbaz.

Tonight's match at the Darren Sammy National Stadium is not the final battle but the defining moment before the crucial Super Eights, where both teams hope to continue their winning streak and maintain top form.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)