Voter Turnout Trends: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 See a Dip

New Delhi, May 26 - The penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections recorded a 63.36% voter turnout. The turnout for this phase was lower compared to previous phases, with the fifth phase recording the lowest at 62.2%. Cross-phase comparison shows a consistent dip in voter participation from 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:22 IST
The penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election has recorded a 63.36-per cent voter turnout a day after polling was held.

Of the six phases of polling held so far, the turnout in the fifth phase is the lowest at 62.2 per cent.

In the sixth phase, 58 seats in eight states and Union territories went to polls on Saturday.

In the 2019 general election, the turnout in the corresponding phase (59 seats in seven states went to polls) was 64.4 per cent.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the voter turnout in the fifth phase of the ongoing polls held on May 20 was recorded at 62.2 per cent.

The turnout in the fourth phase stood at 69.16 per cent, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary election.

The voter-turnout figure for the third phase of polling was 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of the 2019 election, the turnout was 68.4 per cent.

In the second phase of the 2024 election, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent as against the 69.64 per cent in the second phase of the 2019 polls.

In the first phase of the ongoing general election, a 66.14-per cent turnout was recorded. In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase was 69.43 per cent.

The poll panel has said the final turnout will only be available after the results, with the counting of postal ballots and their addition to the total voting percentage.

