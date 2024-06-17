Left Menu

HFCL Triumphs as European Commission Exempts Anti-Dumping Duties

HFCL is the only Indian optical fiber cable manufacturer exempted from anti-dumping duties by the European Commission.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
HFCL on Monday announced a significant milestone, becoming the sole Indian optical fiber cable manufacturer to be exempted from anti-dumping duties by the European Commission.

The decision, revealed on June 14, 2024, came after a thorough investigation by the European Commission which determined that HFCL had not engaged in dumping its products in European markets, unlike other Indian manufacturers subjected to provisional anti-dumping duties.

The probe began after Europacable lodged a complaint on October 3, 2023, claiming Indian imports were harming the European optical fiber industry.

The Commission's scrutinization of product, infrastructure, and financial data led to the exoneration of HFCL and its affiliates, HTL Limited and HFCL Limited, from the imposed duties.

HFCL's Managing Director, Mahendra Nahata, emphasized the significance of this verdict, reflecting the global trust in the company's fair practices and transparency.

"We've always prioritized delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions and this decision reinforces our pivotal role in Europe's digital transformation," said Nahata.

HFCL's long-standing relationships with leading European telcos and ISPs underscore its integral part in the region's telecommunications landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

