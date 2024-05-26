BJP moving towards '400 paar'... will perform very well in Punjab: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will cross its target of '400 paar' in the Lok Sabha elections and will register a very strong performance in Punjab. The Assam CM was campaigning in Faridkot, Moga in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and singer Hans Raj Hans on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting in Moga, CM Himanta said, "We call the elections of Lok Sabha as the 'festival of Democracy'...The results will come on June 4, and PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the 3rd time. I got the opportunity to campaign during this time. According to my analysis, we had already crossed the 272 mark, and in the sixth and seventh phases of polling, we are moving towards the target of '400 paar." He said that the state of Punjab is very close to Prime Minister Modi and during his recent visit here, he was "speaking from his heart."

"Punjab is a huge state and has shown the path of service and sacrifice to the country. Punjab is very close to the heart of PM Modi. Two days ago, when he was here, he was speaking from his heart. It shows how close Punjab is to the heart of PM Modi. We need to give good support to PM Modi from Punjab," Sarma said. Speaking to ANI, following his public meeting, he exuded confidence that the Padma Shri winner Hans Raj Hans will come out victorious from the seat of Faridkot.

"Today, I campaigned in Faridkot, Moga. I think Hans Raj Hans will win from Faridkot. The affection Punjab has for PM Modi, I think we will perform very well in Punjab this time," he said. BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans is up against three names in the Lok Sabha elections from Faridkot. Congress' Amarjit Kaur Sahoke, Aam Aadmi Party's Karamjit Singh Anmol and Shiromani Akali Dal's Rajwinder Singh Dharamkot are also in fray.

In 2019, the seat was won by Congress candidate Mohammad Sadique. Congress was the single-largest party in last general elections in Punjab with eight seats. BJP and Akali Dal -- who were in alliance then -- won two seats each. AAP could only win the lone seat of Sangrur.

Voting for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the seventh and final phase on June 1. (ANI)

