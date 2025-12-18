Left Menu

Uproar in Lok Sabha as Congress Slams Employment Bill Over Dues and Funding Cut

Congress MP Imran Masood criticized the government's passing of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, claiming it undermines employment opportunities and fails to release substantial dues to laborers across India. Opposition protests marked the Lok Sabha session, alleging harmful policy changes.

On Thursday, Congress MP Imran Masood voiced strong opposition against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill passed in the Lok Sabha. He accused the central government of sabotaging the scheme, claiming it would negatively impact employment for laborers nationwide by shifting the funding ratio from 90:10 to 60:40.

Masood emphasized that significant dues remain unpaid even in BJP-ruled states, with Rs 1,100 crore unpaid in Uttar Pradesh, Rs 1,000 crore in Bihar, and Rs 650 crore in Maharashtra. He pointed out similar pending amounts in states governed by other parties, with Bengal and Tamil Nadu owed Rs 2,300 crore and Rs 2,100 crore, respectively.

Highlighting the immediate implications, Masood warned that these financial and policy changes would hinder laborers from securing employment. In contrast, Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized the opposition for their conduct during the bill's passage, labeling it 'shameful,' while BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress of anarchy amidst heated parliamentary debates.

