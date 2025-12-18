Drama Over Viksit Bharat Employment Bill: A Tug of War in the Lok Sabha
The recent debate in the Lok Sabha over the rural employment guarantee bill, VB-G RAM G, saw heated exchanges as opposition uproar led to adjourned proceedings. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the opposition's behavior, questioning their objections to the bill's new name and provisions aimed at improving village infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha witnessed a dramatic confrontation as Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the opposition for their behavior during the debate on the rural employment guarantee bill, VB-G RAM G. The uproar, which Chouhan called a 'disgrace,' resulted in the adjournment of proceedings.
Chouhan expressed confusion over the opposition's objections to the bill's name, accusing them of focusing on trivialities while disregarding significant provisions aimed at enhancing village infrastructure and increasing employment days. The Minister also defended the government's intent to uplift rural areas through comprehensive development plans.
The opposition protested the removal of MGNREGA's original name, disrupting the session by tearing papers and raising slogans. Despite the chaos, the bill passed, adding 25 more guaranteed workdays and promising extensive funding for rural development. The Ministry's goal is to create self-sufficient, employment-rich, and poverty-free villages across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Viksit Bharat Bill Replaces MGNREGA Amidst Opposition Uproar
Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Transform Rural Employment with VB-G RAM G Initiative
Opposition Protests Over Controversial VB-G RAM G Bill
Lok Sabha Passes VB-G RAM G Bill Amidst Chaos
Lok Sabha passes G RAM G Bill amid opposition uproar.