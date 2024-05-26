Opposition Unites: DA's Final Push for Change in South African Elections
The Democratic Alliance, South Africa's main opposition party, concluded its final campaign rally, urging voters to unseat the ruling African National Congress. The DA, along with smaller parties in the Multi-Party Charter, aims to form a coalition to challenge the ANC, amidst declining support and past internal splits.
