Moroccan Man's Knife Attack in Lyon Metro Leaves Three Injured

A 27-year-old Moroccan man attacked people with a knife in the Lyon metro, injuring at least three. The attacker, living in France illegally, suffers from serious mental health issues. Authorities confirmed that none of the victims' lives were in danger.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 23:25 IST
A 27-year-old Moroccan man attacked people with a knife in the metro in the French city of Lyon on Sunday, injuring at least three, authorities said.

The attacker, who lives in France illegally, suffers from serious mental health issues and had been hospitalised in psychiatric wards on several occasions, local prefect Fabienne Buccio told reporters. He made no religious or political claim during the attack, the prefect said.

None of the victims' lives was in danger, Buccio said, adding that one of those injured was 17 years old. (Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Toby Chopra and Tomasz Janowski)

