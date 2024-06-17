Brijmohan Agrawal Embarks on New Role in Lok Sabha

Veteran Chhattisgarh minister and MLA Brijmohan Agrawal tendered his resignation from the state Assembly on Monday. The seasoned politician, having recently clinched a decisive victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Raipur, made his exit official in the presence of BJP leaders at Speaker Raman Singh's residence.

Accepting Agrawal's resignation, Speaker Singh acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment. 'It is an emotional moment for me as I have been an MLA in undivided Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh without a break for 35 years. In Parliament, I will raise issues of Chhattisgarh's development,' Agrawal assured reporters.

Having won the Raipur Lok Sabha seat by a staggering margin of 5,75,285 votes against Congress's Vikas Upadhyay, Agrawal embarks on his new role with a record of unbroken electoral success since 1990. His departure from the Assembly marks the end of a significant chapter in his career, but he steps forward with no regrets, ready to champion his region's progress in the national arena.

