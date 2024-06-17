U.S. Stock Market Stagnates Amid Anticipation for Economic Data
U.S. stock indexes opened flat to lower, with the S&P 500 retreating from record highs. Investors are awaiting fresh economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for more clarity on monetary policy. The Dow Jones fell slightly, the S&P 500 opened marginally lower, while the Nasdaq Composite experienced a small gain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.98 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 38,565.18.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.49 points, or 0.01%, at 5,431.11, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 8.42 points, or 0.05%, to 17,697.30 at the opening bell.
