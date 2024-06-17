Left Menu

U.S. Stock Market Stagnates Amid Anticipation for Economic Data

U.S. stock indexes opened flat to lower, with the S&P 500 retreating from record highs. Investors are awaiting fresh economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for more clarity on monetary policy. The Dow Jones fell slightly, the S&P 500 opened marginally lower, while the Nasdaq Composite experienced a small gain.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:09 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened flat to lower, with the benchmark S&P 500 retreating from record highs as investors awaited fresh economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials throughout the week for more clarity on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.98 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 38,565.18.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.49 points, or 0.01%, at 5,431.11, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 8.42 points, or 0.05%, to 17,697.30 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

