Uttar Pradesh Achieves 54.04% Voter Turnout in Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

Uttar Pradesh recorded a 54.04 per cent voter turnout in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission said on Sunday night.

Fourteen constituencies in the state went to polls in the sixth phase on Saturday.

According to the revised polling percentage data issued by the Election Commission, Allahabad recorded a polling percentage of 51.82, Ambedkar Nagar 61.58, Azamgarh 56.16, Basti 56.67, Bhadohi 53.07, Domariyaganj 51.97, Jaunpur 55.59 and Lalganj 54.38.

The voter turnout was 54.49 per cent in Machhlishahr, 48.91 per cent in Phulpur, 51.45 per cent in Pratapgarh, 52.57 per cent in Sant Kabir Nagar, 52.83 per cent in Shravasti and 55.63 per cent in Sultanpur.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state Navdeep Rinwa had said on Saturday the average polling percentage in this phase was 54. The overall voter turnout in these 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 parliamentary elections was 54.49 per cent.

Till Saturday night, the voter turnout in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state stood at 54.03 per cent, according to the Election Commission.

From Sultanpur, BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi is seeking a ninth term as a member of Parliament. The former Union minister is up against the SP's Ram Bhual Nishad and the BSP's Uday Raj Verma.

In Allahabad, former West Bengal governor Kesari Nath Tripathi's son and BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi is pitted against the Congress' Ujjwal Raman Singh, while in Azamgarh, incumbent MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is fighting to retain the seat for the BJP. His main opponent is the SP's Dharmendra Yadav.

Dharmendra Yadav lost to Nirahua in a by-poll in 2022. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had won the seat in 2019 but resigned as an MP following his victory in the 2022 state Assembly polls.

The BJP's Kripashankar Singh, the SP's Babu Singh Khushwaha and incumbent BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav are in the fray in Jaunpur. In Bhadohi, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is in the fray, while the BJP's Ritesh Pandey took on the SP's Lalji Verma in Ambedkar Nagar.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, incumbent BJP MP Praveen Nishad is up against the SP's Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad.

Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. With the sixth phase of polling, votes have been cast for 67 seats in the state.

Polling for the remaining 13 seats will be held in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

