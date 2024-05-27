"We have already secured a majority": BJP's Jaiveer Singh exudes confidence in winning LS polls

Uttar Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, Jaiveer Singh expressed confidence in BJP securing a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. He also slammed the INDIA bloc leaders for manipulating the BJP's slogan of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' and refuted their claims that the BJP intends to alter the constitution and reservation rights.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Jaiveer Singh said, "We have already secured a majority by the fifth phase and now we are leading towards our target of 400 seats. We believe we will achieve our target and notably win all 13 seats in the seventh phase as well. Our 'kamal' will certainly bloom and the 'bhagva' will fly everywhere." Responding to the allegations made by the INDIA bloc leaders, Singh stated, "They are distorting our slogan of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' to falsely present that we will change the constitution and undermine reservation rights. The truth is that they have granted reservations based on religion, by giving Dalits' reservations to Muslims and states like Karnataka and West Bengal are examples. The honourable High Court has even ordered to take back such reservations."

He further mentioned, "BJP and Prime Minister Modi have always reiterated that we will neither alter the constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar nor tamper with the reservation rights. Rather, we won't let anyone make reservations based on religion. The reservation which existed since independence will exist forever." "They are just making baseless allegations to mislead the public of the country, on issues like constitution, reservation tampering, and Agni veer scheme or any other thing else. They are just blabbering rubbish things," he added.

Singh further remarked, "Only the BJP has the potential to transform India from a developing to a developed nation. Whether it's job creation, poverty alleviation, sustainable development, border security, or reclaiming PoK and other border territories, the BJP has always prioritized the nation and will continue to do so." "The people have already rejected the opposition, and they will look for excuses for their defeat. Some will flee to London while others to Italy. They are far from securing a majority. Under Modiji's leadership, India's global stature has risen significantly over the past 10 years, all thanks to a strong government," he added.

Talking about Uttar Pradesh, our state is performing exceptionally well, and we are confident of winning all the seats and the elections," Singh concluded. The Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh has been scheduled in seven phases. Votes polled in the seven phases of the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024 will be counted on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the winner by securing the majority of seats. Of 80 seats, the BJP won 62, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 10 seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 5 seats, and the Apna Dal with 2 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh won 71 seats, while the Congress managed to only win two seats. (ANI)

