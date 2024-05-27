Left Menu

Karnataka government to pay Rs 80 lakh bill of PM Modi's stay in Mysuru

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said the state government will pay the hospitality bill worth Rs 80 lakh of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mysuru, which he took last year in April.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:28 IST
Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said the state government will pay the hospitality bill worth Rs 80 lakh of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mysuru, which he took last year in April. Forest Minister clarified that the state government will bear the balance of the hospitality bill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Mysore to participate in a program organised in April 2023 as part of the 50th anniversary of Tiger Project. "It is a tradition of the state government to host dignitaries like the Prime Minister and the President when they arrive. But in April last year, when the assembly elections were held in the state, the state government did not play any role in the planning of this program as the model code of conduct was in force," the Minister said.

He said that the state government itself has decided to pay the outstanding bill of Radisson Blu Hotel in Mysore to clear up the confusion caused in this background. "Dispute will be closed by paying the money," he said. Earlier, the Radisson Blu Hotel had claimed that the bill has not been cleared by the government for the said PM's visit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

