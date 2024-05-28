RJD wants return of Laalten, so that looting can be done in darkness: CM Yogi in Patna

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) wants to bring back the age of 'lantern' so that loot can take place in the guise of darkness. The UP CM was campaigning in Patna in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Addressing the public meeting on Tuesday, CM Yogi said, "I got the opportunity to visit Bihar for the fourth time this election. Wherever I went in Bihar, the public of the state said, 'Jo Ram ko laaye hain, hum unko laayenge'...PM Modi is 'param Ram Bhakt'." He also praised Ravi Shankar Prasad for his role in fighting the case of Ram Mandir across various courts.

Taking a jibe at RJD and its poll symbol of 'Laalten', Yogi Adityanath said that the party wants the age of lantern so that "looting" can take place under the guise of darkness. "While Modiji is taking you to the digital age, RJD wants to take you to the lantern age. Because they want to maintain darkness, so that loot can take place in the guise of darkness," he further said.

Lauding the PM Modi-led government in the Centre for its action against terrorism, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that today Pakistan gives an explanation even if a cracker bursts loudly. Attacking the Congress and RJD further, he said they should "go to Pakistan" instead of being a "burden" here.

"Under Congress govt, terror attack occurred in Ayodhya, Kashi; serial blasts happened in Patna. All this was a daily affair...Congress only said that attacks are happening from across the border. Today, even if a cracker bursts loudly, Pakistan first gives an explanation that they don't have any hand in it. This is New India," he further said. "I want to say RJD and Congress people, who speak about Pakistan. Why are you being a burden here? Go to Pakistan. Modiji is giving free ration to 80 crore people, in Pakistan no one will even give a bheek (beg)," CM Yogi added.

Lauding the BJP further, CM Yogi said that only a "Ram Bhakt" can work for the making of the temple in Mathura. "This is New India, it built Ram Mandir, built Kashi Vishwanath Dham and after the work is done in Ayodhya and Kashi, now it's the turn of Mathura. This won't be done by RJD, because they need votes. This can only be done by Ram Bhakts," he said.

The elections in Bihar are taking place across seven phases. In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of the 40 seats. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. This time, RJD is contesting 26 seats, while Congress is contesting nine. On the other hand, BJP and JDU are contesting 17 and 16 seats respectively. (ANI)

