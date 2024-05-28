UN Chief Condemns Gaza Air Strikes: Calls for Immediate Relief
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel's deadly air strikes on Rafah in the Gaza Strip on May 26, urging for an immediate halt to the horror and suffering. Guterres called for the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and the opening of all crossing points.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned Israel's deadly May 26 air strikes on Rafah in the Gaza Strip and called for the horror and suffering to stop immediately, his spokesperson said.
"The Israeli authorities must allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need and all crossing points must be open," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.
