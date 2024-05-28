Left Menu

UN Chief Condemns Gaza Air Strikes: Calls for Immediate Relief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel's deadly air strikes on Rafah in the Gaza Strip on May 26, urging for an immediate halt to the horror and suffering. Guterres called for the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and the opening of all crossing points.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:14 IST
UN Chief Condemns Gaza Air Strikes: Calls for Immediate Relief
Antonio Guterres
  • Country:
  • United States

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned Israel's deadly May 26 air strikes on Rafah in the Gaza Strip and called for the horror and suffering to stop immediately, his spokesperson said.

"The Israeli authorities must allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need and all crossing points must be open," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024