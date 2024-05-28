UN Chief Condemns Gaza Air Strikes: Calls for Immediate Relief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned Israel's deadly May 26 air strikes on Rafah in the Gaza Strip and called for the horror and suffering to stop immediately, his spokesperson said.

"The Israeli authorities must allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need and all crossing points must be open," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)