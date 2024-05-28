Poland Joins Forces to Aid Ukraine with Ammunition Transport
Poland has declared its readiness to assist in the transportation of ammunition to Ukraine as part of a Czech-led initiative. President Andrzej Duda emphasized Poland's commitment to mobilize the necessary resources for this mission during a news conference in Prague.
Poland is ready to help with the transport of ammunition to Ukraine as part of a Czech-led programme, President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.
"During today's meeting I will emphasise Poland's readiness to mobilise the necessary instruments required for the effective transport of ammunition to Ukraine," he told a news conference in Prague.
