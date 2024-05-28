Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Challenges Amit Shah's Election Predictions

BJD president Naveen Patnaik responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that he would become a former chief minister after the June 4 vote count. Patnaik cited BJP's failures in Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, expressing confidence that BJP would face a similar outcome in Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:54 IST
Naveen Patnaik Challenges Amit Shah's Election Predictions
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that Naveen Patnaik would become a former chief minister after counting of votes on June 4, the ruling BJD president on Tuesday said that the saffron party will meet the same electoral fate as in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. Patnaik in a video message said: "The Bhartiya Janata Party said they will form government in Karnataka, they failed. They also said the same for Telangana and failed. They said the same in Himachal Pradesh and also failed." "I am certain that their same reputation will continue in this elections in Odisha," Patnaik, a five-time chief minister of Odisha said.

Earlier, Shah at three back-to-back election rallies had claimed that Patnaik would become a former chief minister after counting of votes on June 4, and the BJP is all set to form the government in Odisha by securing more than 75 of the 147 seats in the state. Shah also claimed that the saffron party candidates will win in 17 of the state's 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Stating that senior BJP leaders such as chief ministers and cabinet ministers are visiting Odisha as guests, Patnaik said, "We expect them not to use poor language and make false allegations. This is not appreciated by the people of our state." Patnaik also said that he prays to Lord Jagannath that better sense prevails with BJP leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024