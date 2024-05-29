"Rahul must first know about India and then speak regarding PM Modi," says Acharya Pramod Krishnam`

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it his agenda to baselessly curse PM Modi. "It is Rahul Gandhi's one-point agenda to unnecessarily curse PM Modi. He starts criticising PM as soon as he wakes up in the morning," said Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

"The truth is, he does not know anything about India's culture and traditions. He has been raised in a foreign culture. Rahul must first know about India and then speak on PM Modi, " he slammed further. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi over his "sent by God" remarks and said that PM Modi was sent by his "parmatma (his God)" to help industrialists, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, and not the poor.

This comes after PM Modi said in an interview that he had been "sent by parmatma" (God). Addressing a rally in Deoria, Rahul Gandhi said that the God in whom PM Modi has faith hadn't sent him to serve farmers and labourers.

"Everyone else is biological, but Narendra Modi ji is not biological. Modiji uper se tapak kr aai hai. Unko parmatma ne Hindustan bheja hai. He has been sent by his 'parmatma' to help Ambani and Adani, but 'parmatma' has not sent him to help the farmers, labourers, and poor people. If 'parmatma' had sent him then they (parmatma) would have asked him to help the poor and the farmers. Yeh kaise 'parmatma' hain? Yeh Narendra Modi ji wale 'parmatma hain (What kind of God is this? This is PM Modi's God," Rahul Gandhi said. The Congress leader promised at the rally that he would tear apart the Agnipath scheme and throw it in a dustbin.

In the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh's 13 constituencies will vote on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

