Bihar: Governor directs to take strict action against culprits in killing of college student

The victim was identified as Harsh Kumar, 22 and was going to take an exam on Monday when some masked men started beating him.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 10:45 IST
Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has directed to take strict action against the culprits in the case where a student of BN College in Patna was beaten to death by a group of masked men. The victim was identified as Harsh Kumar, 22 and was going to take an exam on Monday when some masked men started beating him.

The governor called the Vice Chancellor of Patna University, District Officer of Patna and Senior Superintendent of Police to Raj Bhavan, took detailed information of the case and directed him to take strict action against the culprits. He directed to identify the people who create chaos in the hostels and take strict action against them.

He said that a strict eye should be kept on such mischievous and chaotic elements and if any information is received in this regard, the police should be informed immediately. The Governor directed the administration, police administration and university administration to work together to formulate an effective action plan to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future and to free the hostels from unruly elements.

The incident attracted protests from the students and public demanding justice for the youth. Notably, police arrested a Patna college student on Tuesday in connection with the case.

Police, reportedly said the attack was triggered by an altercation at a dandiya event during Dussehra last year. Visuals from the campus show the attackers repeatedly hit the victim with sticks. Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the ruling government over the incident and said that there is no good governance in Bihar. "Goondaraj is at its peak in the NDA government of Bihar. Just a few days ago, Sourav Patel was murdered in Masaudhi, Chandan Rai was murdered in broad daylight in Chhapra, and yesterday student Harsh Raj was murdered in Patna University. There is no good governance in Bihar, there is goondaraj. There is no fear among the criminals. Everything is running on God's mercy," Tejashwi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

