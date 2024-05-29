Left Menu

Surge in Political Parties Contesting Lok Sabha from 2009-2024 Reveals ADR Analysis

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals a 104% increase in the number of political parties contesting Lok Sabha elections from 2009 to 2024. The analysis includes 8,337 candidates from various parties and independents. It highlights criminal cases and financial assets, showing significant increases in political participation and wealth among candidates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:37 IST
Surge in Political Parties Contesting Lok Sabha from 2009-2024 Reveals ADR Analysis
  • Country:
  • India

There has been an increase of 104 per cent in the number of political parties contesting Lok Sabha elections from 2009 to 2024, according to an analysis by poll rights body ADR.

According to the analysis, 751 political parties are participating in 2024 as compared to 677 who participated in 2019, 464 in 2014, and 368 in 2009.

This surge represents a staggering 104% increase from 2009 to 2024.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch have conducted a comprehensive analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 8,337 candidates vying for seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 Elections.

Out of the total 8,360 contesting candidates, the breakdown reveals a diverse landscape of political representation: 1,333 from national parties, 532 from state parties, 2,580 from registered unrecognised parties and 3,915 independent candidates.

The analysis also sheds light on the prevalence of criminal cases among candidates.

Among national parties, 443 out of 1,333 candidates have declared criminal cases, with 295 facing serious criminal charges.

State parties exhibit a higher proportion, with 249 out of 532 candidates facing criminal cases and 169 facing serious charges.

Registered unrecognised parties show comparatively lower figures with 401 out of 2,580 candidates having criminal cases and 316 facing serious charges.

Independent candidates fall in between with 550 out of 3,915 candidates facing criminal cases and 411 facing serious charges.

Additionally, the analysis reveals financial assets of the candidates with 2,572 out of all 8,337 candidates being crorepatis or millionaires.

Among national parties, 906 out of 1,333 candidates are crorepatis, followed by 421 out of 532 in state parties, 572 out of 2,580 in registered unrecognised parties, and 673 out of 3,915 among independent candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024