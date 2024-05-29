Left Menu

Far-Right Leaders Meloni and Le Pen Urged to Strengthen Cooperation Post EU Election: Orban Speaks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for Italy's and France's far-right leaders, Giorgia Meloni and Marine Le Pen, to reinforce their cooperation following June's EU election. Orban stated that while his party plans to join Meloni's ECR bloc, the evolving political landscape could lead to re-evaluations.

Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • France

Italy's and France's far-right leaders Giorgia Meloni and Marine Le Pen should reinforce their cooperation after June's EU election, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told French magazine Le Point.

Asked if his party Fidesz still planned to join Meloni's ECR bloc after the election, Orban said: "Yes, this is still on the agenda."

He however added that "everything can be rewritten" now that Le Pen's rivalling I&D camp has banned German far-right party AfD, which in Orban's view was the main obstacle for cooperation between the two fractions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

