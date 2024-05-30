"Everything will be known after investigation": Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara on Valmiki corporation employee's suicide case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday that an investigation is underway in connection with the alleged suicide case of Maharshi Valmiki Corporation employee Chandrasekaran, and everything will be known after the investigation. Chandrasekaran allegedly wrote a six-page suicide note before dying by suicide on Sunday evening. He also mentioned the names of three officials in the death note and revealed the secret of multi-crore corruption. A case has been registered in this regard at Vinobanagar police station.

Referring to this, Parameshwara said, "An investigation has been ordered, and everything will be known after the investigation. The money was transferred from one account to another and then to another four or five accounts. Nothing can be said until the investigation. Everything will be known in the investigation." When asked about the Bharatiya Janata Party's demand for Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra's resignation, the Congress leader said that the decision would be made after checking the authenticity of the death note.

"I have not seen the death note; they will examine it. We will check the authenticity of the death note and proceed," he said. Chandrasekaran (45), a resident of the Kenchappa colony of Vinobanagar, was an officer of Maharishi Valmiki Development Corporation and was working in the Bengaluru office. His suicide has led to a loud political row in the state, with the BJP targeting the state government.

"My death was caused by the corporation officials. The Managing Director of the Corporation, JG Padmanabha, Account Manager Parasuram Durgannavar, Union Bank Chief Manager Suchismitha. Valmiki has illegally looted Rs 80 to 85 crores from the corporation's grant. I have no part in this affair. But under the pressure of work, it was my mistake not to get the cheque book of the said account and not to close the cash book. I am not responsible for this scam. So take action against the guilty officials", Chandrasekaran wrote in his death note. Earlier, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan demanded action against Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra and CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged suicide case of Chandrasekaran.

Hitting out at the Congress-led state government in Karnataka, Narayan said, "For the first time in the history of India, a responsible government officer in his suicide note has mentioned the main reason and people responsible, clearly. How the scam has happened, how it has been misused, and how the money of the government has been withdrawn straightaway." The BJP leader said that an FIR should be filed against the CM and Nagendra and they should be arrested.

"In the FIR, the name of the ministers or the Chief Minister is not mentioned but it has been mentioned in the suicide note that it happened because of them. To bring out the truth he has to give his life. This irresponsible and shameless Congress government is not even taking action or responding. All these things have happened probably the CM himself is accountable. Mr. Nagendra is completely accountable. In his death note, he has mentioned. Technically it will come to the CM also. So immediately FIR should be filed and they should be arrested," he said. (ANI)

