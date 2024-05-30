What Congress couldn't achieve in 60 years, BJP has done in 10 years: Nitin Gadkari in Himachal

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the BJP-led central government achieved in 10 years what the Congress could not accomplish in 60 years of its rule. He added that if the BJP had the same amount of time in power as the Congress did, then under a BJP-led central government, India would become an economic superpower in the world and poverty would be eradicated from the country.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a public meeting in Mandi, said, "What the Congress couldn't do in 60 years, we (BJP) have done in 10 years, I can say this with confidence. But what you have seen so far is just a trailer, the real movie is yet to start. If we (BJP) get an opportunity like the Congress, India will become an economic superpower in the world, a 'Vishwa Guru', and poverty will be eradicated. Further, Nitin Gadkari appealed to the people to vote for the BJP's Mandi Lok Sabha candidate, Kangana Ranaut, saying, "On the day of the election... go to vote and press the button of the lotus flower, choose Kangana ji, ...and then don't worry...I will change the situation here... Press the button of the lotus flower, make BJP win, make Kangana ji victorious, and leave the rest of the work to Modi ji and me, we will work with a double engine and complete the work, I promise this," he said.

BJP's Kangana Ranaut is contesting against a Congress heavyweight and the son of late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the bye-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

The polling for the 2024 general elections in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to take place in a single phase on June 1. The state of Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha constituencies: Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla.

In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, by-polls will also be held in six Himachal Pradesh assembly seats on the same day. These seats fell vacant after the disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs. The results for both the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly polls will be announced on June 4.

The BJP won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections. (ANI)

