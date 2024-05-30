Biden Commemorates D-Day: Normandy to Paris

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Normandy and Paris from June 5-9 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy during World War Two, the White House said on Thursday.

Biden will deliver commemorative remarks on June 6, and will meet with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on June 8 as part of a state visit, the White House said in a statement.

