Biden Commemorates D-Day: Normandy to Paris
U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Normandy and Paris from June 5-9 to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. On June 6, he will deliver remarks in Normandy, and meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on June 8 as part of a state visit.
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Normandy and Paris from June 5-9 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy during World War Two, the White House said on Thursday.
Biden will deliver commemorative remarks on June 6, and will meet with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on June 8 as part of a state visit, the White House said in a statement.
