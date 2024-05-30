Left Menu

U.S. Boycotts UN Tribute Amidst Controversies Surrounding Raisi

The U.S. boycotted a UN tribute to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, citing his involvement in horrific human rights abuses. Raisi, viewed as a potential successor to Iran's Supreme Leader, died in a helicopter crash. The UN and Iranian representatives highlighted his influence on governance and diplomacy.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:45 IST
U.S. Boycotts UN Tribute Amidst Controversies Surrounding Raisi
Ebrahim Raisi

The United States boycotted a United Nations tribute to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday because it said he was "involved in numerous, horrific human rights abuses" and that the world body should instead stand with the people of Iran.

Raisi, a hardliner who had been seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed when his helicopter came down in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border on May 19. The 193-member U.N. General Assembly traditionally meets to pay tribute to any world leader who was a sitting head of state at the time of their death. Speeches were made by countries and regional groups during the 50 minute tribute to Raisi.

"The United States will not attend today's United Nations tribute event for President Raisi in any capacity," said Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations. "Raisi was involved in numerous, horrific human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killings of thousands of political prisoners in 1988," he said. "Some of the worst human rights abuses on record took place during his tenure."

As a young prosecutor in Tehran, Raisi sat on a panel that oversaw the execution of hundreds of political prisoners in the capital in 1988, as Iran's eight-year war with Iraq was coming to an end, rights groups say. Iran's U.N. mission in New York declined to comment on the U.S. boycott of the tribute.

In a short statement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the General Assembly that Raisi led Iran at a challenging time for the country, the region and globally. "The United Nations stands in solidarity with the Iranian people and in the quest for peace, development and fundamental freedoms," Guterres said.

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani reflected on the "profound impact" of Raisi and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who was killed in the same helicopter crash. "They were not just figures of authority, but also a symbol of hope, resilience and the enduring power of good governance and diplomacy," Iravani told the General Assembly. "We remain committed to upholding the principles of peace, security, justice and multilateralism that they tirelessly supported."

A presidential election to replace Raisi has been scheduled for June 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024