"Pandian already has a firm backdoor entry in running Odisha...": Assam CM counters Naveen Patnaik

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that BJD leader VK Pandian already has a firm "backdoor entry" in running Odisha and posed several questions including whether Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik physically signs any file or Pandian uses CM's digital signature. Assam Chief Minister's reaction came after Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, during an interview with ANI, said that the successor will be decided by the people of the state.

"I have watched Naveen Babu's interview to @ANI which was specifically intended to allay our concerns. Unfortunately, his well-rehearsed answers have ended up raising more questions. Naveen Babu was unable to answer why is that Mr Pandian the only person to be seen with him; either holding his mike or controlling his hands," Assam CM posted on X. Assam CM said that the Odisha Chief Minister failed to assure the people of Odisha that Pandian would not be his successor.

"Naveen Babu's successor is immaterial, as Mr Pandian already has a firm backdoor entry in running Odisha. He has pervasive control over the Chief Minister and Nabin Niwas. Naveen Babu failed to assure the people of Odisha that this will change," he stated. The BJP leader further said that the people of Odisha still do not know why ministers and bureaucrats have "no direct access" to the Chief Minister.

"Does the Chief Minister physically signs on any file or Mr Pandian uses his digital signature; or where is the key to Mahaprabhu's Ratna Bhandar. These are among the several questions that remain unanswered," he added. "When asked, in the unlikely event of BJD winning, will Naveen Babu continue for 5 years. His reply lacked a decisive yes. Either Mr Pandian has already selected the "successor" or more likely, even Naveen Babu knows the BJP is winning hands down," he said.

The Odisha CM also clarified that the future of his party and the question of his successor will be decided by the people. "I have said repeatedly that the successor will be decided by the people of the state. That is the natural result of these things. They see how the party is being run and the party is being run for the service of the people of Odisha and will continue to do so," he added.

The assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha are taking place simultaneously, in four phases, from May 13 to June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Naveen Patnaik (77) has been serving as the Chief Minister of Odisha since 2000 and is the second-longest serving CM of any Indian state. He is seeking a record sixth term in power in the state. The 2024 Indian general election in Odisha is being held in four phases to elect 21 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD won 112 out of 146 seats. BJP won 23 seats, and Congress got nine seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJD mopped up the lion's share of the electoral spoils, with the BJP and the Congress following behind. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

