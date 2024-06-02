Congress Leaders Confident of Exceeding Exit Poll Projections; Assert INDIA Bloc's Strength

In a rallying display of optimism, Congress leaders from several politically significant states have voiced a resounding assurance that their forthcoming electoral performance will outdo the exit poll forecasts.

Key representatives—from Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to Maharashtra's Nana Patole—joined in a virtual interaction, collectively dismissing the exit polls as manipulative and affirming the strength of the INDIA bloc's campaign.

During the session, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah predicted a win of at least seven Lok Sabha seats for his party, and echoing sentiments of a broader coalition success were similar leaders from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

