Congress Leaders Confident of Exceeding Exit Poll Projections; Assert INDIA Bloc's Strength
Congress leaders from key states expressed confidence that their performance in the upcoming elections will surpass the exit poll projections. At an online interaction, state leaders, including those from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam, termed the exit polls as misleading and assured that the INDIA bloc will form the next government.
In a rallying display of optimism, Congress leaders from several politically significant states have voiced a resounding assurance that their forthcoming electoral performance will outdo the exit poll forecasts.
Key representatives—from Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to Maharashtra's Nana Patole—joined in a virtual interaction, collectively dismissing the exit polls as manipulative and affirming the strength of the INDIA bloc's campaign.
During the session, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah predicted a win of at least seven Lok Sabha seats for his party, and echoing sentiments of a broader coalition success were similar leaders from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
