Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail after interim bail ends

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at the Tihar jail after the 21-day interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court ended on Sunday. The wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal, and daughter Harshita Kejriwal also accompanied him to jail.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Sunday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5, 2024. Ahead of his scheduled surrender before the Tihar Jail authorities, the Delhi Chief Minister addressed the Aam Aadmi Party workers.

"Bhagat Singh said that when power becomes a dictatorship, then jail becomes a responsibility. Bhagat Singh was hanged to free the country. This time, when I am going to jail, I don't know when I will come back. I don't know what they will do with me? If Bhagat Singh was hanged, I am also ready to be hanged. My every drop of blood, my life is dedicated to this country," Kejriwal said. Questioning the BJP and PM Modi about his arrest in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that he is fighting against the dictatorship.

"PM Modi said in an interview that I believe that there is no proof or recovery against Kejriwal because he is an experienced thief. Let's assume that I am an experienced thief, you don't have any proof or any recovery against me, so you put me in jail without any proof? How can you put me in jail according to your own wishes without any proof? I am fighting against this dictatorship, and our country cannot tolerate this kind of dictatorship," he said. Calling the exit polls "fake", which have predicted the BJP's return to power, Kejriwal said that the ruling party is trying to create an atmosphere due to multiple factors.

"Why are they conducting fake exit polls? Many are saying that when the stock market opens tomorrow, they will earn profits and sell the stocks. Also, by conducting these fake exit polls, officers will be asked to do whatever they wish. They will tell the officers, see we are coming, and be asked to do their bid."Urging party workers to remain cautious on the counting day, Kejriwal said, "Match VVPAT slips carefully. Report if there is any mismatch." Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy. However, it ordered that Kejriwal not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. (ANI)

