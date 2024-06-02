Left Menu

Mexico Poised to Elect First Female President Amid Populist vs. Tech Rivalry

Mexicans will likely elect their first female president, choosing between a former academic who supports populist policies and an ex-senator critical of the current government's cartel strategy. Nearly 100 million voters will also select governors, congressional candidates, and local officials in a highly anticipated and violence-marked election.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:47 IST
History is set to be made as Mexicans head to the polls on Sunday, with two leading women vying to become the nation's first female president. They represent a significant political divide: Claudia Sheinbaum, a former academic endorsed by the ruling Morena party, and Xóchitl Gálvez, an ex-senator and tech entrepreneur spearheading the opposition's charge to combat cartel violence. Mexicans will not only be voting for a new president but also filling numerous other key political positions in the largest electoral event in the country's history, marked by both high stakes and violence.

With nearly 100 million registered voters, the upcoming election serves as a referendum on outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's governance, characterized by expanded social programs but minimal success in curbing cartel operations. López Obrador's Morena party is looking to consolidate its political power by securing a two-thirds majority in Congress to implement constitutional reforms. Meanwhile, the opposition warns that such a move could undermine Mexico's democratic foundations.

As the nation grapples with longstanding cartel violence and economic challenges, voters are deeply divided over the future direction of their country. The potential election of either Sheinbaum or Gálvez symbolizes a pivotal moment for Mexican politics, with significant implications for security policies and economic growth strategies.

