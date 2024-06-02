BJD Predicts Resounding Victory in Odisha Elections, Dismisses Exit Polls
The ruling BJD predicts a landslide victory in Odisha by securing at least 110 out of 147 assembly seats and 12 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats, dismissing exit polls favoring BJP. The party assures robust governance, countering previous exit poll inaccuracies. Congress and BJP also eye improvements in their standings.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) confidently predicted a landslide victory in the Odisha state elections. The party anticipates winning at least 110 of the 147 assembly constituencies, a clear two-thirds majority.
In addition, the BJD expects to secure at least 12 out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party firmly rejected exit poll results that favor the BJP, predicting the latter would win 15 Lok Sabha seats. BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra asserted that previous exit polls in 2014 and 2019 had proven inaccurate, a trend expected to continue.
Patra emphasized that internal surveys and ground-level feedback support their projections. Meanwhile, other parties, including Congress and BJP, also expressed confidence in improving their electoral performances, with BJP leaders stating that exit polls reflect the reality of the state's political mood.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha elections: Heavy security checks in Mumbai ahead of fifth phase of voting
May 20 polls: Three way battle in Jhansi among BJP, Congress and BSP
Barabanki LS polls: BJP's Rajrani Rawat to take on Congress' Tanuj Punia following Upendra Singh Rawat's exit
Irrespective of Lok Sabha poll outcome, Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on these sectors
Cong indulges in dynastic politics, considers Lok Sabha seats as ancestral properties: PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli.