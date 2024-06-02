BJD Predicts Resounding Victory in Odisha Elections, Dismisses Exit Polls

On Sunday, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) confidently predicted a landslide victory in the Odisha state elections. The party anticipates winning at least 110 of the 147 assembly constituencies, a clear two-thirds majority.

In addition, the BJD expects to secure at least 12 out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party firmly rejected exit poll results that favor the BJP, predicting the latter would win 15 Lok Sabha seats. BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra asserted that previous exit polls in 2014 and 2019 had proven inaccurate, a trend expected to continue.

Patra emphasized that internal surveys and ground-level feedback support their projections. Meanwhile, other parties, including Congress and BJP, also expressed confidence in improving their electoral performances, with BJP leaders stating that exit polls reflect the reality of the state's political mood.

