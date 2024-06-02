Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP's Triumph in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the BJP's significant victory in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, foreseeing a similar win for the party on June 4. The BJP won 46 out of 60 seats, ensuring their return to power for the third consecutive term. The Congress and independent candidates secured minor wins.

In a resounding political milestone, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath applauded the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sweeping victory in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections held on April 19.

Seizing 46 of the 60 contested seats, the BJP reasserted its dominance, securing a third consecutive term. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and nine others were elected unopposed, underscoring the party's robust foothold.

Yogi Adityanath expressed optimism for a continued winning streak heading into the June 4 counting. Rivals, including the Congress-led I.N.D.I. alliance and a handful of independent candidates, managed scant victories amid this BJP triumph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

