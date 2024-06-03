Current US Domestic News: Protests, Polls, And Pressing Issues

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Police say they detained 29 people in pro-Palestinian protests at Brooklyn Museum on Friday

New York City police said on Saturday they had taken into custody more than two dozen people in connection with Friday's pro-Palestinian protests at the Brooklyn Museum. Six of the 29 individuals were arrested and charged with offenses including assault and criminal trespassing, while 16 people were released with orders to appear in court and another seven were issued summonses and released, a New York City Police Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Trump says if he is jailed that could be 'breaking point' for Americans

Donald Trump said he would accept home confinement or jail time after his historic conviction by a New York jury last week but that it would be tough for the public to accept. "I'm not sure the public would stand for it," the Republican presidential candidate told Fox News in an interview that aired on Sunday. "I think it'd be tough for the public to take. You know, at a certain point, there's a breaking point."

Biden's big weakness vs Trump: Voters without college degrees, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

President Joe Biden is hemorrhaging support among voters without college degrees - a large group that includes Black people, Hispanic women, young voters and suburban women - producing a far tighter rematch against his Republican predecessor Donald Trump than seen in 2020, Reuters/Ipsos polling reveals. Biden's support among voters without a four-year degree is down 10 percentage points, compared to this point in the 2020 campaign, the analysis of around 24,000 registered voter responses to Reuters/Ipsos polls in 2020 and 2024 shows.

Texas top court won't guarantee right to abortion in complicated pregnancies

Texas' highest court on Friday refused to ensure that doctors in the U.S. state are not prosecuted for abortions they believe are necessary in medically complicated pregnancies, rejecting a lawsuit by 22 patients and physicians. The Texas Supreme Court's decision follows an earlier ruling from the court denying a woman's request for an emergency abortion of a non-viable pregnancy. In both cases, plaintiffs said the medical exception to the state's near-total abortion ban was unclear, and left doctors unwilling to perform medically necessary abortions in the face of severe penalties including potentially life in prison.

Donald Trump joins TikTok and rapidly wins two million followers

Within hours of joining TikTok, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had attracted over 2 million followers on the short video social media platform that he tried to ban as president on national security grounds. The decision to join the platform on Saturday could help the former president reach younger voters in his third bid for the White House. He is in a close race with Democratic incumbent Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Delaware judge lets more than 70,000 Zantac lawsuits go forward

A Delaware judge has allowed more than 70,000 lawsuits over discontinued heartburn drug Zantac to go forward, ruling that expert witnesses can testify in court that the drug may cause cancer. The ruling on Friday by Judge Vivian Medinilla of the Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington is a setback for former Zantac makers GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim, which had argued that the expert witnesses' opinions lacked scientific support.

Boeing executives unlikely to be charged over 737 MAX crashes, source says

Boeing executives are unlikely to be criminally charged over fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people as the statute of limitations has likely passed, U.S. Justice Department officials told victims' family members in a meeting. Details were corroborated by a person familiar with the gathering on Friday and correspondence reviewed by Reuters.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 93, weds for the fifth time

Rupert Murdoch has wed retired marine biologist Elena Zhukova in California, the fifth marriage for the 93-year-old media mogul, a spokesperson said on Sunday. The wedding was held on Saturday at a Murdoch vineyard. Zhukova is 67. The couple began dating last year.

Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama, dies at 86

Marian Robinson, mother of former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, who provided support and stability, especially during the eight years of Barack Obama's presidency, died on Friday, the Obama and Robinson families said. She was 86. Fondly called the "first grandma," Robinson played a pivotal role in helping care for her granddaughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, during their early years at the White House.

Trump's appeal of hush money verdict to focus on Stormy Daniels testimony

Former President Donald Trump vows to appeal his historic conviction, with the focus likely on porn star Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony about their alleged sexual encounter as well as the novel legal theory that prosecutors used in the case. "We're going to be appealing this scam," Trump, the 2024 Republican candidate for president, said on Friday. He faces an uphill fight.

