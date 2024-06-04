Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum's Fiscal Future: Moody's Awaits Signals

Moody's Ratings anticipates that Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum will maintain the fiscal austerity of current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The agency is watching for signals from Sheinbaum post-election to determine if she continues or reverses trends affecting Mexico's credit profile.

Moody's Ratings on Monday said it expects Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum to maintain current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's fiscal austerity rhetoric, with presidential projects continuing to dictate spending goals.

The ratings agency said, however, that with the election now over, it was awaiting signals from Sheinbaum that clarify whether she continues or reverses trends that have begun to deteriorate Mexico's credit profile.

