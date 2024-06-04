Left Menu

Fumio Kishida Shelves Snap Election Amid Waning Support

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided against calling a snap election during the current parliament session amid low approval ratings and recent funding scandals within his party. Support for his administration has dipped significantly, prompting Kishida to focus on rebuilding his administration without extending the current parliament session.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 04:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 04:10 IST
Fumio Kishida Shelves Snap Election Amid Waning Support
Fumio Kishida

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making final arrangements not to call a snap election during the current parliament session ending June 23, the Asahi daily reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources in his administration.

Kishida has effectively given up a previously planned scenario to win a snap election ahead of September's ruling party leadership race, given low approval ratings due to recent funding scandals within his party, Asahi said. Support for his administration has dipped to its lowest point since Kishida took the post in 2021, after

reports emerged in December that some Liberal Democratic Party factions failed to report hundreds of millions of yen from fundraising events.

With recent by-election losses, ruling bloc lawmakers have been increasingly opposed to a snap election, and Kishida is set to focus on rebuilding his administration without extending the current parliament session, Asahi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024