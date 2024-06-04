Left Menu

Punjab and Chandigarh Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security

Counting of votes for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh constituency commenced at 8 am under stringent security measures. A total of 328 candidates in Punjab and 19 in Chandigarh, including key political figures, are in the fray. Security and observer measures are comprehensive.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:27 IST
Punjab and Chandigarh Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the single Chandigarh constituency started at 8 am on Tuesday, amidst tight security, officials reported.

In Punjab, 328 candidates are vying for the seats, including 26 women, while 19 candidates, including two women, are contesting in Chandigarh.

A network of 117 counting centers has been established across the state, spread over 48 buildings and 27 locations, fortified with a three-tier security system.

A group of 64 observers has been assigned to supervise the counting process, according to officials.

Prominent candidates in Punjab include the BJP's Preneet Kaur and Sushil Rinku, Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi.

Congress' Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is contesting against the BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana.

Additionally, former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, BJP nominee Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla, and radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, currently detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), are also in the fray.

In Chandigarh, the BJP's Sanjay Tandon faces Congress candidate and former Union minister Manish Tewari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024