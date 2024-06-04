Punjab and Chandigarh Vote Counting Begins Amid Tight Security

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the single Chandigarh constituency started at 8 am on Tuesday, amidst tight security, officials reported.

In Punjab, 328 candidates are vying for the seats, including 26 women, while 19 candidates, including two women, are contesting in Chandigarh.

A network of 117 counting centers has been established across the state, spread over 48 buildings and 27 locations, fortified with a three-tier security system.

A group of 64 observers has been assigned to supervise the counting process, according to officials.

Prominent candidates in Punjab include the BJP's Preneet Kaur and Sushil Rinku, Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi.

Congress' Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is contesting against the BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana.

Additionally, former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, BJP nominee Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla, and radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, currently detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), are also in the fray.

In Chandigarh, the BJP's Sanjay Tandon faces Congress candidate and former Union minister Manish Tewari.

