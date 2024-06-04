Left Menu

Manipur Lok Sabha Constituencies: Vote Counting Underway

Vote counting for Manipur's two Lok Sabha constituencies began on Tuesday morning. Polling for Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur took place on April 19 and 26.

Updated: 04-06-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 08:51 IST
Counting of votes for Manipur's two Lok Sabha constituencies, Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur, commenced on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The polling for these seats was held on April 19 and April 26.

The outcome of these elections will determine the representatives for the legislative term.

