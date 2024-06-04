Left Menu

BJP Leads in Gujarat: Amit Shah Secures Early Advantage

The BJP is leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress is ahead in 3, as early trends from the vote counting in Gujarat show. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a significant lead in Gandhinagar. Elections were held in a single phase on May 7 for 25 constituencies.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the frontrunner in 10 out of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat, with the Indian National Congress leading in 3, according to early counting trends on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister and BJP candidate Amit Shah secured a robust lead of over 300 votes in the initial phase of counting for the Gandhinagar seat, officials confirmed. At Gandhinagar's Commerce College, designated as the counting center, both postal and EVM ballots were being counted.

BJP candidates also led in Porbandar, Ahmedabad East, and Vadodara. The Congress gained traction in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, and Patan. The 26 counting centers across the state became operational at 8 a.m. following elections conducted on May 7 for 25 out of 26 seats.

