Congress and AAP Show Initial Leads in Punjab Lok Sabha Seats

Initial trends show Congress leading in six Lok Sabha seats and AAP in four in Punjab. Notable figures include Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa. A tight race is apparent in Bathinda with Harsimrat Kaur Badal trailing. Vote counting commenced at 8 am under heavy security.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:28 IST
Early trends indicate that the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are leading in multiple Lok Sabha constituencies across Punjab. Congress holds a lead in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, and Patiala seats, while AAP is ahead in Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Sangrur, and Bathinda seats.

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, running as an independent, is leading from the Khadoor Sahib seat, while Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of one of the assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is leading in Faridkot. Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal is trailing in Bathinda against AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, according to Election Commission data.

Harsimrat, a three-time MP, is behind by 490 votes in the initial count. The counting process for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat started at 8 am under stringent security measures.

